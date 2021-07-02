AURORA announces details of new single ‘Cure for Me’, out next week

AURORA has announced that she’s set to return next week with a new single called ‘Cure For Me’.

The new track, set to drop on July 7, will follow the Norwegian singer’s recent singles ‘The Secret Garden’ and ‘Exist For Love’, as well as curated EP ‘For The Humans Who Take Long Walks In The Forest’, which was released back in February to celebrate six years of her early single and new TikTok hit ‘Runaway’.

“May there never be a cure for human nature,” AURORA wrote on social media when announcing details of ‘Cure For Me’, which is available to pre-save on streaming services now here.

“Cure for me” Is yours on the 7th of July 🔮May there never be a cure for human nature 🔮https://t.co/NV7WENm3pb pic.twitter.com/Vx6giCMayv — AURORA (@AURORAmusic) June 30, 2021

AURORA’s last full-length album, ‘A Different Kind Of Human (Step 2)’, came out in 2019. In a four-star review of the record, NME said: “The album shines with crisp production, a dynamic of extremes and AURORA’s unflinchingly confident performance and message.”

In a recent interview, she confirmed to NME that her next release won’t be another “step” and that people should expect “something completely different” from the new album.

“It’s chapter three of my life, it’s a very new world for me,” she said. “I’ve gotten to explore some very new things within myself, which just makes it all the more fun. I’m asking questions to everything that made us the way we are now; in our past, in politics, religion, and in weird ways of thought we have created that make no sense – like racism, not being a feminist or burning women for being witches.”

