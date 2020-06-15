AURORA, Bastille and more lead additions to Greenpeace AAA virtual concert

A host of new names have been announced for Greenpeace’s AAA virtual concert.

The concert is a virtual party from the creators of the Greenpeace Field at Glastonbury. Taking place over the weekend of June 18-20, the festival had already announced the likes of Tim Burgess, Arlo Parks, Georgia and Squid.

Joining them are new additions AURORA, Bastille, Kelis and more. Also joining the event will be IDER, LOOR, Melanie C, This Is The Kit, Jelani Blackman and Valeras.

See the full lineup for Greenpeace’s AAA concert below:

Across the three-day event, fans will be able to tune via interactive website Actionallareas.org, featuring digital ‘areas’ of live music, food and information on becoming a part of Greenpeace.

Speaking of the event, organisers said: “Normally at this time of year Greenpeace would be preparing to hit the road for a summer filled with festival appearances and collaborations, bringing their vital message to festival-goers across the land.

“This year, instead, Greenpeace has announced a way to keep the party and activism message strong – ‘Greenpeace AAA (Action All Areas)’ – an inclusive online experience open to all.

“Greenpeace will present an array of music performances, live DJ sessions, plus much more, focusing on how – once the worst of the COVID crisis has settled – we must come together and push forward to build a fairer, safer, cleaner, and more resilient world.”

