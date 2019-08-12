AURORA on how she left The Chemical Brothers a little frightened while recording together

She got lost in the woods during Tom Rowlands' daughter's birthday party...

AURORA has spoken of her experience of collaborating with The Chemical Brothers – and how she left them a little shook up when she got lost in the woods’ during a birthday party of Tom Rowlands’ daughter.

Watch our full video interview with AURORA above

The Norwegian singer-songwriter lends guest vocals to the dance duo’s acclaimed 2019 album ‘No Geography‘, but has told NME of how the recording of the LP didn’t run entirely smoothly after she went for a walk outside.

“I’ve always loved Chemical Brothers, ever since I was a sperm,” she said. “I love dancing to it. It has a gumption in it. I just got an email one beautiful day in 2017 and it said, ‘Hello this is Tom and I like your music, your words and I would love for you to write something with us for our next album’. I don’t really care much about who people are, but it was the only time I’ve had a *gasp* moment in my life, because I don’t really get starstruck either. I was really excited, and I had to wait like a week because I had to pick the right words for my answer to explain how happy I was so they’d know how much I wanted to be part of their music.

AURORA continued: “Then I went to his house and forgot to order a hotel so I got to stay in his attic. It was beautiful. His daughter had a birthday, so I was kind of crashing her party so I said ‘No, it’s OK – I will go out for a walk in the woods while you celebrate. But I was out for like five hours and they were really worried. There’s no reception there so they couldn’t call me, so I think I made the birthday worse. I was out in the forest in the night and it was really dark too and I just disappeared. I came back with twigs in my hair.”

She added: “But he’s so lovely and they’re very passionate. We were improvising and it was a very nice experience. I’m going to ask them to do something with me as well, if they want one day.”

Watch our full video interview at the top of the page, where AURORA also discusses her creative process and fighting for LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness.

AURORA’s new album ‘A Different Kind Of Human (Step 2)’ is out now. Her UK headline tour dates are below.

Monday November 4 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Tuesday November 5 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Friday November 8 – GLASGOW SWG3

Saturday November 9 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Boiler Shop

Sunday November 10 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

Monday November 11 – LONDON Roundhouse