Aurora, Lucy Dacus, Sharon Van Etten to play NYC’s SummerStage 2022

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage has announced this year’s 2022 line-up with Aurora, Lucy Dacus, Sharon Van Etten, Modest Mouse, and more.
The New York City outdoor performing arts festival will be bringing nearly 90 free and benefit shows to Central Park and 12 neighbourhood parks across the city’s five boroughs. Waxahatchee, The Cribs, Sampa The Great, and Angel Olsen will also be performing.
All performances will be free and open to the public, except for benefit concerts, and select shows will also be live-streamed on SummerStageAnywhere.org.
“We are so happy to be back in local neighbourhood parks after a two-year hiatus and to be able to once again build our newly refurbished flagship concert venue in Central Park,” said Heather Lubov, City Parks Foundation’s Executive Director.
“Parks have always been neighbourhood gathering spaces, but the pandemic brought to light just how absolutely critical parks are to our city’s health. We are thrilled to be able to bring neighbours together in their parks to enjoy a diverse, representative line-up that is reflective of our city’s rich cultural fabric.”
Watch the announcement video below.
SummerStage officially kicks off on June 4 with a performance from Aurora at Central Park – details are available here.
NME will be partnering with Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage for a select number of shows across the city:
JUNE
4 – Aurora and Sub Urban – Central Park
8 – Modest Mouse and The Cribs – Central Park
15 – George Clinton – Central Park
16 – Belle & Sebastian – Central Park
17 – Summer of Soul – Marcus Garvey Park
18 – Aussie BBQ – Central Park
22 – Waxahatchee – Central Park
23 – Lawrence & Misterwives – Central Park
JULY
21 – Lucy Dacus – Central Park
23 – Sampa The Great – Von King Park
24 – Black Midi – Central Park
27 – Parcels – Central Park
28 – Caribou – Central Park
30 – Saba – Central Park
31 – Sons Of Kemet – Central Park
AUGUST
20, 21 – Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen – Central Park
23 – The Decemberists – Central Park
View the full line-up and ticket details here. Check out the brochure for the series of shows here.