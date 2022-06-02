Aurora, Lucy Dacus, Sharon Van Etten to play NYC’s SummerStage 2022

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage has announced this year’s 2022 line-up with Aurora, Lucy Dacus, Sharon Van Etten, Modest Mouse, and more.

The New York City outdoor performing arts festival will be bringing nearly 90 free and benefit shows to Central Park and 12 neighbourhood parks across the city’s five boroughs. Waxahatchee, The Cribs, Sampa The Great, and Angel Olsen will also be performing.

All performances will be free and open to the public, except for benefit concerts, and select shows will also be live-streamed on SummerStageAnywhere.org.

Advertisement

“We are so happy to be back in local neighbourhood parks after a two-year hiatus and to be able to once again build our newly refurbished flagship concert venue in Central Park,” said Heather Lubov, City Parks Foundation’s Executive Director.

“Parks have always been neighbourhood gathering spaces, but the pandemic brought to light just how absolutely critical parks are to our city’s health. We are thrilled to be able to bring neighbours together in their parks to enjoy a diverse, representative line-up that is reflective of our city’s rich cultural fabric.”

Watch the announcement video below.

SummerStage officially kicks off on June 4 with a performance from Aurora at Central Park – details are available here.

NME will be partnering with Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage for a select number of shows across the city:

Advertisement

JUNE

4 – Aurora and Sub Urban – Central Park

8 – Modest Mouse and The Cribs – Central Park

15 – George Clinton – Central Park

16 – Belle & Sebastian – Central Park

17 – Summer of Soul – Marcus Garvey Park

18 – Aussie BBQ – Central Park

22 – Waxahatchee – Central Park

23 – Lawrence & Misterwives – Central Park

JULY

21 – Lucy Dacus – Central Park

23 – Sampa The Great – Von King Park

24 – Black Midi – Central Park

27 – Parcels – Central Park

28 – Caribou – Central Park

30 – Saba – Central Park

31 – Sons Of Kemet – Central Park

AUGUST

20, 21 – Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen – Central Park

23 – The Decemberists – Central Park

View the full line-up and ticket details here. Check out the brochure for the series of shows here.