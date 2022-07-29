AURORA releases “celebration of love” single ‘A Potion For Love’

AURORA has shared a single that was previously limited to a vinyl release – listen to ‘A Potion For Love’ below.

The song was originally only available to listen to on the vinyl version of her ‘The Gods We Can Touch‘ single ‘Cure For Me‘, which was released earlier this year. ‘A Potion For Love’ follows on from the release of another track, ‘The Devil Is Human’, earlier this month.

The Norwegian singer will also reveal her live Vevo Studio performance of the song on YouTube at 5pm BST today (July 29) – see below.

“When I wrote ‘Exist For Love’ [the first single from ‘The Gods We Can Touch’], a celebrations of the love we carry within us, I also wrote ‘Potion For Love’. I wanted to also give something to the people who had lost their love,” AURORA said in a statement.

“I find it so beautiful how we still find the bravery to give and receive love knowing how it can disappear at any moment. It makes it foolishly beautiful. Painfully delicious. So little connected to the mind and to logic that it makes my little heart want to burst.”

It comes as AURORA gears up to headline Norway’s Øya Festival next month alongside Florence + The Machine, Gorillaz and others.

She also joined the line-up at British Summer Time festival earlier this month, which saw performances from Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Laura Mvula and more.

In a four-star review of ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ – AURORA’s third album, which came out in January – NME said that it’s “loaded with AURORA’s idiosyncratic quirks and enchanting notions, but it’s never purely a slave to whimsy”.