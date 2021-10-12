Aurora to perform at special climate and culture event during UN’s climate change conference

Aurora is among the acts who are set to perform live at a special climate and culture event during COP26, the upcoming United Nations climate change conference.

The conference is set to take place in Glasgow between October 31 and November 12, which is aiming to “bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on climate change”.

The UMA Entertainment Group will be hosting a special not-for-profit event during COP26 which will include panels, talks and live music. All profits from the event will be donated to Brian Eno‘s EarthPercent charity as well as a selection of social impact charities in Glasgow.

Set to take place at St. Luke’s Church in Glasgow’s East End on November 6, the event is part of ‘Beyond The Green’ – “a three-day COP26 fringe festival celebrating music and the arts, sustainability and plant-based solutions for a cleaner, greener, healthier planet”.

Aurora is headlining the event’s live music bill, with Sam Fischer and BEMZ (DJ set) also set to perform. DJ sets will also be provided by Groove Armada‘s Andy Cato, Sarra Wild and Darwin during the after-show event.

Aurora and Cato will also speak during the event, which is set to feature the involvement of Kumi Naidoo (Africans Rising), Professor Carly McLachlan (Tyndall Centre), Daniela Tajada (Count Us In), Mindahi Bastida (Alliance of Guardians), Clover Hogan (youth activist), Will Hutton (Beggars Group), Teresa Moore (A Greener Festival), Ross Patel (Music Managers Forum), Sophia Mathur (youth activist) and Phoebe Inglis-Holmes (BBC Music).

“We’re excited to host this event during the historic COP26 environmental summit,” Tara Borna, Global Marketing Director of UMA Entertainment Group, said.

“The reality is that climate change affects each and every one of us and incredible opportunities exist within the entertainment industry to help increase positive cultural impact. We thank all of our sponsors and partners for their continued support with this initiative.”

Back in April, the likes of The Cribs, Declan McKenna and Skunk Anansie showed their support for a campaign run by No Music On A Dead Planet which called on the government to do more to tackle climate change.