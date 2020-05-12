Aurora to share new song ‘Exist For Love’ later this week

Aurora has announced that she will be releasing a new track called ‘Exist For Love’ later this week.

The Norwegian artist, whose second album ‘A Different Kind Of Human (Step 2)’ arrived last summer, took to her social media channels this evening (May 12) to confirm that the song will be coming this Thursday (May 14) at 4pm (BST).

“I never thought that I would ever write a song about love. But now I am ready,” Aurora explained. “My heart is ready. And I hope you are as well.”

🔮 i never thought that i would ever write a song about love. But now i am ready. My heart is ready. And i hope you are as well. Join me for the next era if you wish to on May 14th, 4pm (BST) 🔮https://t.co/Nt3wEgqgIz pic.twitter.com/3g7HKpDRbl — AURORA (@AURORAmusic) May 12, 2020

🔮 I’m ready to explore the next chapter with each and every one of you 🔮 pic.twitter.com/Rwp4hPf1cn — AURORA (@AURORAmusic) May 11, 2020

The message was accompanied by the upcoming song’s official artwork – check it out in the above post. You can pre-save ‘Exist For Love’ here.

This comes after Aurora posted yesterday (May 11) that she was “ready to explore the next chapter” of her career with fans. In an attached photo of a handwritten note, the singer reasoned that “the world needs more love than ever” at the moment, in reference to her new track’s theme.

In a four-star review of Aurora’s previous studio effort, NME wrote that “the album shines with crisp production, a dynamic of extremes and Aurora’s unflinchingly confident performance and message.”

Earlier this year, Aurora performed Frozen 2‘s ‘Into the Unknown’ with Idina Menzel at the Oscars ceremony. She later shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her experience at the star-studded event.