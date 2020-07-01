Austin City Limits Festival cancelled as Texas experiences spike in coronavirus cases

Austin City Limits Festival have cancelled their 2020 edition as the state of Texas experiences a major spike in coronavirus cases.

The festival was due to take place over two weekends in the city’s Zilker Park this autumn, October 2-4 and October 9-11.

In a statement posted on their website, ACL organisers said: “We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution.

“The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority.”

On Sunday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned that the spread of coronavirus had taken a “swift and very dangerous turn” in the state.

“Over just the past few weeks, the daily number of cases have gone from an average of about 2,000, to more than 5,000,” he said.

Austin City Limits have announced that they will return in 2021, over the weekends October 1-3 and October 8-10, for what will be their 20th anniversary edition.

2020 ticket holders will have the option to refund their purchase, or to hold on to their tickets which will remain valid for entry next year.

This October was also set to see California’s Coachella festival host their 2020 edition after its initial April dates were axed, but last month it was announced that it has been cancelled altogether as the coronavirus crisis continues to worsen in the US.