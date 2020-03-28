Austin City Limits are making its online archives available for free as the coronavirus crisis continues.

The long-running TV music series has made all of its archived shows available to watch including ones by Billie Eilish, Arctic Monkeys, The Raconteurs, Rosalía and many others.

You can now stream the first two seasons online as well as some of the current series here.

In a statement on their website, Austin City Limits said: “Live music beacon Austin City Limits (ACL) is opening its archives as a gift to music fans during the current live music moratorium.

“Starting March 23, the perennial television series will make fan-favorite episodes from the recently broadcast Season 45 available for streaming, in addition to the entire slate of programs from the previous two seasons of the acclaimed concert showcase. Over 35 ACL instalments will be available to stream free online offering a wide variety of music’s finest from every genre.”

Stream episode of ACL while you shelter at home: https://t.co/8CLSPru5Z7 — Austin City Limits (@acltv) March 23, 2020

It continued: “While live music is grounded and with the postponement and cancellation of countless tours and music festivals, ACL aims to keep its spirit alive, providing new viewing options for the house-bound…There’s something for everyone.”

“…The line-up also features many recent Grammy winners and nominees including powerhouse R&B sensation H.E.R.; breakout singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers; indie rock titans Vampire Weekend; standout Austin progressive soul act Black Pumas and a thrilling hour with celebrated Flamenco-fusion artist Rosalía.”

The statement concluded: “The power of music has sustained people in difficult times throughout history and ACL encourages fans and folks to please enjoy these gifts from their archives.”

It comes as hundreds of gigs and festivals continue to be cancelled as a result of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

Lovebox, Parklife and All Points East all cancelled their events yesterday (March 28) whilst Glastonbury festival cancelled earlier this month in what would have been its 50th anniversary year.

Primavera festival, meanwhile, today announced that they intend to postpone their festival to August.