Austin City Limits replaces DaBaby and Stevie Nicks with Tyler, the Creator and Duran Duran

Austin City Limits has made a handful of line-up changes ahead of the festival taking place in October at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. The line-up was originally announced back in May of this year.

Duran Duran and Tyler, the Creator have been added to the line-up for both weekends, stepping in for Stevie Nicks and DaBaby.

LINEUP UPDATE: @tylerthecreator has been added to this year’s festival, performing Sunday night of both weekends. Set times coming soon! pic.twitter.com/IqSmenu6Yo — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 10, 2021

LINEUP UPDATE: Duran Duran has been added to this year’s festival, performing Sunday night of both weekends. pic.twitter.com/qigivm5duJ — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 11, 2021

Nicks announced earlier this week that she was cancelling her scheduled 2021 tour dates due to coronavirus concerns. The Fleetwood Mac singer said she would no longer be performing, addressing the “challenging times and challenging decisions”.

“I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising COVID cases [in the US] should be of concern to all of us,” the 73-year-old singer wrote, adding that she is “still being extremely cautious” despite being fully vaccinated.

DaBaby, meanwhile, was removed from the Austin City Limits earlier this month, along with numerous other festivals, following homophobic remarks he made during his appearance at Rolling Loud Miami in July.

The rapper received widespread backlash for his comments, including from past collaborator Dua Lipa, who said she was “surprised and horrified” by his remarks, adding, “I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with.”

This year’s edition of Austin City Limits is set to run between 1-3 and 8-10 October. Other acts set to perform include Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Rüfüs Du Sol, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Modest Mouse and Phoebe Bridgers.