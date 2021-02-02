Australian Government criticised for allowing Rita Ora into country despite border closures

The Australian Government has come under fire for letting Rita Ora into the country despite the nation’s border closures.

Ora, who is set to appear on The Voice Australia as a coach, is currently undergoing her mandatory 14 days in hotel quarantine.

However, members of the opposition, The Australian Labor Party, have criticised the Federal Government’s choice to let Ora, who reportedly travelled with an entourage, in ahead of Australian citizens who are still struggling to get home.

According to The Guardian, Kristina Kenneally, Home Affairs spokeswoman for the opposition, said, “There are still 40,000 Australians stranded overseas.

“Every celebrity who takes up a place in quarantine is a place denied to a stranded Australian”.

She also criticised the country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, saying “it’s another example of [him] leaving Australians behind.”

Rita Ora did not organise to complete her 14 days quarantine in a private residence, meaning her hotel stay falls into the very limited number of international arrival Australia is letting in per day.

Ora has also caused COVID-related controversy back home, after she held a 30th birthday party at a Notting Hill restaurant that breached the UK’s lockdown rules last November.

While she said she had made a “serious and inexcusable error of judgment”, it was later learned that the restaurant were asked to turn off their CCTV by Ora’s security.