An Australian senator wore a Tame Impala t-shirt in Parliament House

Australian senator David Pocock made international news recently for wearing a Tame Impala t-shirt to an interview in Canberra’s Parliament House.

Earlier this week (March 21), Pocok turned up to the Parliament House in Canberra for an impromptu interview while sporting a Tame Impala t-shirt. Footage of the interview – which can be seen below – later went viral across social media, with Pocock later taking to Twitter to explain why he wasn’t in formal attire.

“I’d come straight from an early morning game of tennis to celebrate 100 years of Tennis ACT and agreed to do a door stop (not a prearranged interview) in the hallway on the way out of the Press Gallery after a morning radio interview,” Pocock explained.

He ended his tweet by quipping: “Great to see the big issues being reported”.

What do you think? Play on? 😂 I'd come straight from an early morning game of tennis to celebrate 100 years of Tennis ACT and agreed to do a door stop (not a prearranged interview) in the hallway on the way out of the Press Gallery after a morning radio interview. Great to… pic.twitter.com/GNzXkg1i4c — David Pocock (@DavidPocock) March 22, 2023

Pocock was a professional international rugby player before being elected as an a senator to represent the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) in 2022.

Tame Impala have yet to comment on Pocock representing the band while in Parliament.

Tame Impala recently released the single ‘Wings Of Time’ for the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves film. The film is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on March 31 and stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith and more.

In other news, Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker recently took to stage to perform in crutches after revealing that he had unknowingly ran a half marathon on a fractured hip but vowed to go ahead with the band’s upcoming shows.