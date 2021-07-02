Avelino announces new project ‘Ego Kills’ and shares new track ‘100k’

Avelino has announced a new project called ‘Ego Kills’ and shared the latest track to be taken from it, called ‘100k’.

‘Ego Kills’ will mark the MC’s first non-single release since his 2017 mixtape ‘No Bullshit’, which was his fourth tape overall.

“Announcing my tape is a beautiful feeling because I remember when it was just a dream,” said Avelino of today’s (July 2) news. “I feel lucky to be this phenomenal and have the opportunity to showcase it.”

‘100K’ comes accompanied by a video that sees Avelino rapping in an industrial setting and follows a nocturnal drive around London, including a police chase, suspicious transaction, and a shooting. Watch it below now.

The track arrives after the rapper shared ‘Demons’ in April and his SL collaboration ‘Waze’ last month, both of which will also appear on ‘Ego Kills’. The mixtape will be released on July 23. Check out the full tracklist for it below.

‘Demons’

‘100k’

‘Control (feat. Yungen & Not3s)’

‘Prey’

‘Easy (feat. Krept)’

‘Right 2 Left’

‘Audacious’

‘Late Night Rolling’

‘Gorillas’

‘Waze (feat. SL)’

‘Same Old Story’

‘Me And My Friends (feat. Wretch 32)’

‘Another Holiday’

Last year, Avelino told NME he had been working on “probably the greatest debut album in British history”.

“It’s sounding like The Spokesman, AKA The Rapper, AKA Avelino is just a vessel for God – for great things,” he said on the red carpet of the NME Awards 2020, where he presented Little Simz with the award for Best British Album. “I’m a young guy from an inner-city lifestyle, working-class, with parents working seven jobs between two people. We’re just expressing ourselves in a major way.”