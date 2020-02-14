Avelino: “I’m working on the greatest rap debut album in British history”

Avelino has confirmed that work is complete on what he describes as “probably the greatest rap debut album in British history”. Watch our interview above.

The rapper was speaking backstage at the NME Awards 2020 after presenting Little Simz with the award for Best British Album for the hugely acclaimed ‘Grey Area’. Keep an eye on him, though – it sounds like he has plans for a pretty big 2020 himself.

“I’m working on what’s probably the greatest rap debut album in British history,” Avelino told NME. “I’m not sure when you get to hear it, but it’s 110% done. I’ve got too much.

Advertisement

“It’s sounding like The Spokesman, AKA The Rapper, AKA Avelino is just a vessel for God – for great things. I’m a young guy from an inner-city lifestyle, working class, with parents working seven jobs between two people. We’re just expressing ourselves in a major way.”

He added: “You won’t hear it soon, but soon enough.”

Will the record feature any collaborations?

“Yeah, but forget about the collaborations,” he replied. “If you’re coming to listen to my album, you’re coming to listen to me.”

As for the ceremony on the night itself, Avelino said: “I love this awards show. I love the freedom. Freedom is what makes us make it. We have an idea of who we want to be. We go outside into the wilderness and we make it happen out of nothing.”

Advertisement

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for more news and action from the big event and see the full list of winners here.