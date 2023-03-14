Avenged Sevenfold share new single ‘Nobody’ and announce new album ‘Life Is But A Dream’

Avenged Sevenfold have shared new single ‘Nobody’ as well as announcing their first new album in six years, ‘Life Is But A Dream’.

Set to arrive on June 2, the new album will be the band’s eighth studio album, following their progressive 2016 release, ‘The Stage’.

Entitled ‘Life Is But A Dream’, the album was written and recorded over the course of four years, and sees the five-piece channel the wisdom of French philosopher Albert Camus.

Not only does the motif of the album centre around Camus’ written work, but the lyrics of frontman M. Shadows also follow suit, and will be rooted in existentialism and absurdism.

‘Nobody’, the first single taken from the upcoming release, is available now – along with an accompanying stop-motion music video, directed by award-winning director Chris Hopewell. Coming in at just over six minutes long, but having taken over 90 minutes to capture two seconds of footage, check out the haunting visuals below.

As for the upcoming album, the artwork for ‘Life Is But A Dream’ was designed by renowned contemporary artist, Wes Lang. Additionally, the band have partnered with Berify to include an NTC tag containing a host of bonus content on all CDs, vinyl, cassettes and official merchandise sold on A7XWorld.com.

In the run-up to the lead single’s release, the band launched an extensive scavenger hunt for fans, hinting at the upcoming album. This included a series of puzzles, cyphers, images and blog posts, written by artificial intelligence platforms including Chat GPT, DALL-E 2 and AI voice modifiers.

Alongside the new track and upcoming studio album, Avenged Sevenfold are also set to play two massive shows in North America later this summer. Taking place at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. The former will mark the band’s first official New York City appearance since 2007, and the latter will be their first Los Angeles headline show since 2009. Visit here for dates and ticket details.

Over the past two years, frontman M. Shadows has hinted that the upcoming release will be the band’s most experimental and daring release to date. According to the singer, the album is also set to feature the unlikely influence of Kanye West.

Similarly, it is expected that the majority of the album was written during the COVID-19 lockdowns, with the band previously stating that they used the time to focus on writing new material.

‘Life Is But A Dream’ is available to pre-order now via Warner Brothers.