Avicii tribute concert announced for December

An Avicii tribute concert is set to take place in Stockholm later this year – find all the details below.

The Grammy-nominated DJ and producer – real name Tim Bergling – died by suicide back in 2018. He was 28 years old.

Avicii’s parents subsequently set up The Tim Bergling Foundation in his memory. The charity “focus[es] on supporting people and organisations working in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention”.

In 2021, the Ericsson Globe venue in Avicii’s home city of Stockholm, Sweden was officially renamed Avicii Arena. On December 6, the 16,000-capacity arena will host a special show in honour of the late EDM star.

The upcoming event will serve as The Tim Bergling Foundation‘s second ‘Together For A Better Day’ gig. Artists on the line-up include Yung Lean, Griff, Dan Tyminski, Cleo and Hurula.

More acts are expected to be added to the bill in the coming weeks. Tickets are available now – you can buy yours here. Check out the official poster below (via EDM.COM).

The 2nd "Together For A Better Day" concert by the Tim Bergling Foundation is officially taking place at the Avicii Arena on December 6th ❤️ It's aiming to celebrate @Avicii's legacy and raise awareness for youth mental health ◢ ◤ via: IG/timberglingfoundation pic.twitter.com/eUVxTkX1ef — EDM.com (@TheEDMNetwork) October 10, 2023

The inaugural ‘Together For A Better Day’ concert was held in 2021 and featured performances from the likes of Annika Norlin, Cherrie, A36, Amason, Håkan Hellström, and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, per Mixmag.

The previous year, The Tim Bergling Foundation launched its ‘For A Better Day’ campaign in a bid to highlight suicide prevention measures and encourage conversations among young people about their mental wellbeing.

Avicii’s father Tim Klas has previously called for more mental health support for new artists in the music industry. He said fame and fortune were “a very dangerous combination” and that “a serious discussion couldn’t hurt”.

This February, official footage from Avicii’s last-ever show was shared on his YouTube page.

More recently, Avicii’s debut album ‘True’ (2013) celebrated its 10th anniversary with the release of some never-before-seen tour and studio videos.

