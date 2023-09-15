Avicii’s debut LP ‘True’ celebrates its 10th anniversary with release of never before seen tour footage

Pophouse and Universal have teamed up to release never-before-seen concert footage in honour of Avicii‘s ‘True’ turning 10.

The footage contains snippets from the Swedish DJ’s – real name Tim Bergling – ‘True Tour’ which will allow fans to experience the show from the audience’s point of view. Other Avicii content is set to be released soon, ranging from short-form pieces tailored for TikTok and YouTube Shorts, to in-depth long-form content providing a look into the creative process behind ‘True’.

Included with the content is never-before-seen studio footage of the creation of his 2013 hit ‘Addicted to You’, which features vocals from Audra Mae.

It was also announced that ‘True’ will be reissued as two new limited-edition vinyl pressings. The album will be pressed on an exclusive blue vinyl and the remix album ‘True: Avicii By Avicii’ will be available on vinyl for the first time. Visit here to pre-order both editions.

The late DJ died by suicide on April 20, 2018. Earlier this year, footage from his last-ever live show, which took place two years before he died, was shared.

The live video on his official YouTube account showed Bergling on stage at Ibiza’s Ushuaïa on August 28, 2016, playing his track ‘Addicted To You’ from his 2013 album ‘True’. That same year he announced his retirement from performing live. “My path has been filled with success, but it hasn’t come without its bumps,” he said at the time.

“I’ve become an adult while growing as an artist, I’ve come to know myself better and realise that there’s so much I want to do with my life. I have strong interests in different areas, but there’s so little time to explore them.

“Two weeks ago, I took the time to drive across the U.S. with my friends and team, to just look and see and think about things in a new way. It really helped me realize that I needed to make the change that I’d been struggling with for a while.”

Last year, Avicii’s family announced that they had sold 75 per cent of the late musician’s recording and publishing rights to the Swedish company Pophouse.

Back in 2021, the estate of Avicii announced details around a new documentary focusing on the life and music of the late Swedish producer.