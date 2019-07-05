Avicii’s father says the DJ might not have planned on taking his own life

“He was happy before, and he was happy for his music”

Avicii’s father has opened up about the untimely death of his son last year, revealing that he believes the Swedish DJ might not have planned on taking his own life.

“Our theory is not that he planned this suicide, more that it was [like] a traffic accident. He was happy before, and he was happy for his music,” Klas Bergling told CNN. “If you are very happy or extremely happy, it’s not so far to be unhappy… Small things can make you sad or move your balance and I think this is what happened.” Watch part of the interview in the video below:

Avicii – real name Tim Bergling – was found dead on April 20, 2018 in Muscat, Oman. He was 28. Last month, Avicii’s family released a posthumous album ‘TIM’, which collects tracks that he had been working on before his passing. In March, they established the Tim Bergling Foundation, which supports people and organisations working in the fields of mental illness and suicide prevention.

“The idea came very quickly after Tim’s death that we should do something,” Bergling said of the foundation. He also called for politicians to back mental health advocacy efforts: “There are so many people working in this field and doing a nice job, fantastic job, but it has to be something coming higher up from the politicians, making this force going in one direction, not as it is today, a lot of things here and there.”

Bergling remembered his son as an “introvert” who wanted to “sit and talk, meet his friends”. He added, “Of course, there were many people that wanted him out at parties. That’s part of the hard life as a DJ or artist. You have to do a lot of things that you don’t want to do and in the end it takes a part of you, really.”

Bergling also described his son’s touring demands as “extreme”. “He started feeling that he didn’t feel good when he went up there,” he said.

Avicii had made headlines in 2016 when he announced his retirement from live performances. “I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist,” the DJ had said in a statement at the time.