Aviici’s family sell recording and publishing rights to Björn Ulvaeus’ Pophouse company

The family of Avicii have announced that they have sold 75 per cent of the late musician’s recording and publishing rights to the Swedish company Pophouse.

Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, died by suicide in 2018. Subsequently, his parents Klas Bergling and Anki Lidén have overseen his estate as well as a charitable foundation set up in his name.

Klas Bergling said in a statement today (September 28): “My wife and I feel that as we are getting older, we do not have the right energy level or required skills to fully keep ahead of the new streaming and digital developments vital for such a big, international artist as Tim.”

“Through this deal, we are also securing the Tim Bergling Foundation’s long-term finances, creating opportunity to act decisively on the foundation’s commitments to supporting such important issues as mental health and well-being of young people.”

He went on to argue that the deal would bring Avicii’s music “to the widest possible audience” and “take care” of his international fanbase.

“Since Tim took his life, as a family, we have not had sufficient time for his fans that they so deserve, and have lacked the ability to follow up on their correspondence and other contact with us.”

“We leave neither Tim nor his contribution to the world. He is always within us and so is his music.”<

Pophouse was established by ABBA‘s Björn Ulvaeus in 2014, and also runs the Abba Voyage show in London. It was the company’s CEO Per Sudin who originally signed Avicii to Universal Music Sweden.

Last year, Nile Rodgers said that he wanted to release several unheard collaborations that he did with Avicii.

The Chic star – who first worked with the late EDM producer on the track ‘Lay Me Down’, taken from the latter’s 2013 album ‘True’, told Swedish TV show Skavlan that he wants to put out some of the tracks he and Avicii worked on, provided he got the blessing of the Swedish producer’s family and estate.