Avril Lavigne announces huge 2024 UK outdoor shows with Simple Plan

Avril Lavigne has announced some UK huge outdoor shows for next year, featuring support from Simple Plan.

The pop-punk star and ‘00s icon is set to play two huge outdoor shows in the UK next year, each taking place over the summer and featuring the special guests.

The first will be held at Cardiff Castle in Wales on July 2, and the second will take place the following day at the Castlefield Bowl venue in Manchester on July 3. The latter also sees the singer appear as part of the Sounds Of The City series.

Tickets for the two shows will go on sale this Friday (December 1) at 10am – visit here to buy yours.

Avril Lavigne – most famous for her early hits including ‘Sk8er Boi’, ‘Complicated’ and ‘Girlfriend’ – shared her latest studio album back in February 2022 under the title ‘Love Sux’. She later released an expanded deluxe version of the LP in November of that year.

Her upcoming shows in the UK aren’t the only tour dates the Canadian singer has lined up for summer 2024. As previously announced, Lavigne will be playing a series of live shows across June and July to celebrate the album.

These kick off with a show in Austria on June 13, and continue with dates in Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

In other Avril Lavigne news, last month the pop-punk icon made a surprise appearance at When We Were Young festival. While onstage, she first joined All Time Low for ‘Fake As Hell’, her new collaborative track with the band, before launching into a performance of her hit ‘Sk8er Boi’.

She did something similar over the summer too, when she joined Miranda Lambert during her set at the CMA Fest to perform the famous 2002 track.