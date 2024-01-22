Avril Lavigne announces ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ with All Time Low and Simple Plan to join

Avril Lavigne has today (January 22) announced details of a greatest hits tour with support from All Time Low and Simple Plan.

Pre-sale tickets for Lavigne’s North American ‘Greatest Hits’ shows will go on sale on January 24 at 10am local time while the general sale begins on January 26 at 10am local time. You can get tickets for the shows here.

The 27-date tour will see Lavigne perform her “biggest songs to-date” according to a press release, including ‘Complicated,’ ‘Sk8er Boi’ and ‘Girlfriend’.

Advertisement

The Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour kicks off on May 22 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena, with stops following in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Toronto, Charlotte, Chicago and more before ending on September 16 in Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place.

The full list of North American dates are:

MAY

22 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena ^

25 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre ^

26 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^

28 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

30 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum ^

JUNE

01 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena ^

02 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

AUGUST

14 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre +

16 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage +

20 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater +

21 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre +

23 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center +

24 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center +

27 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

29 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

31 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live +

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER

01 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion +

03 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

04 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater +

06 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center +

07 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre +

09 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater +

10 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

12 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory +

14 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre +

16 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

^ With All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent

+ With Simple Plan and Girlfriends

Speaking about Simple Plan and All Time Low joining her on tour in an Instagram post, Lavigne said: ” [Simple Plan] They toured with me on my very first tour, so its only fitting we are doing it again!. [All Time Low] My boys! We’ve been friends for a while now and have talked about trying to tour together for years, so glad we finally get to do it for real!”

In addition to her North American dates, Lavigne will also appear at a number of UK dates over the summer.

The first will be held at Cardiff Castle in Wales on July 2, and the second will take place the following day at the Castlefield Bowl venue in Manchester on July 3. The latter also sees the singer appear as part of the Sounds Of The City series.

Tickets for the two shows are on sale now – visit here to buy yours.