Avril Lavigne announces new single ‘Bite Me’ coming next week

Avril Lavigne has announced the release of a new single called ‘Bite Me’, which is set to arrive next week.

It comes after the Canadian singer-songwriter revealed on Wednesday (November 3) that she has signed to Travis Barker‘s label DTA Records.

With the announcement – which followed her performance on the Blink-182 drummer’s House Of Horrors live-stream – she teased the arrival of a new song, writing on Instagram: “Should I drop my first single next week?”

Advertisement

Today (November 5), Lavigne took to Twitter to officially announce the single which is entitled ‘Bite Me’.

“Are you ready to ‘BITE ME’?” Lavigne wrote. “My new song, November 10th.” She also shared a pre-order/pre-save link which you can click here.

Are you ready to “BITE ME” ? My new song, November 10th. Pre save now: https://t.co/2KDyfqDnQw pic.twitter.com/pXRPb3H4VH — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) November 5, 2021

Travis Barker teamed up with Elektra to launch DTA Records in 2019. “I wanted a label partner that I trusted with true artist development,” he said at the time. “As an artist, it’s important to me that an artist’s vision is protected at all costs.”

Lavigne recently joined forces with Barker on Williow’s pop-punk single ‘Grow’. Back in December 2020, she was pictured in the studio with the sticksman’s friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly.

Advertisement

“So are we ready for new music in the new year or what?” she asked fans at the time. “Lemme know.”

In February, Lavigne confirmed that her seventh album was “done”. It will follow on from 2019’s ‘Head Above Water’.

Last week she announced a UK and European tour for 2022, which includes a three-night billing at the O2 Academy Brixton in London as well as a show at Manchester’s O2 Apollo.

Avril Lavigne’s 2022 tour dates are as follows:

MARCH 2022

25 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

27 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

28 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

29 – London, O2 Academy Brixton