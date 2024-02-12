Avril Lavigne announces “only south of England headline show” at Bedford Park

Avril Lavigne has announced a show at Bedford Park this summer – her only headline performance in the south of England this year.

The pop-punk star will be performing at the Bedford Summer Sessions on Saturday, June 29.

She’ll join a summer line-up running across June and July that includes Tom Jones, James, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jess Glynne and DJ Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics.

Advertisement

Weekend One passes are on sale now, which will get fans access to both Glynne and Lavigne, before general sale tickets for Lavigne go on sale Friday (February 16) at 9am GMT from here.

Along with a number of other UK dates planned for the summer, Lavigne has announced details of a US greatest hits tour with support from All Time Low and Simple Plan.

The 27-date tour will see Lavigne perform her biggest hits including ‘Complicated,’ ‘Sk8er Boi’ and ‘Girlfriend’.

Back in October, Lavigne made a surprise appearance at When We Were Young festival to sing ‘Sk8er Boi’ with All Time Low.

She first joined for ‘Fake As Hell’, her collaborative track with the band, before launching into a performance of her 2002 hit ‘Sk8er Boi’. She performed at the inaugural first weekend of 2022’s When We Were Young festival, before she had to drop out the following week due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Advertisement

The singer’s latest album, ‘Love Sux‘, came out in February of 2022, described by NME in a three-star review as “a modern update on early ’00s pop-punk”. It added: “‘Love Sux’ is a progressive pop-punk album that eschews the old rules – but not at the expense of maximalist, joyful guitar anthems.”