Avril Lavigne announces UK shows for 2020

Can we make it any more obvious?

Avril Lavigne has announced two UK shows as part of her upcoming European tour for 2020.

The Canadian rocker will play two dates at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and Manchester’s O2 Apollo in support of her sixth album ‘Head Above Water‘ – which arrived in February 2019.

She’ll play the London date on April 1, before heading to Manchester only a day later. Tickets will go on sale to the public from 9AM on Friday October 18 and you can buy them here.

“We had the most amazing time performing on the US Head Above Water Tour!,” said Lavigne. “I can’t believe how quickly it went by. Seeing all your faces each night and feeling your energy was exactly what I needed. I truly missed being up on stage, singing with you and this has brought me so much happiness which is why I’m even more excited to announce that I’ll be taking the Head Above Water Tour worldwide next year with dates in Europe, Japan, China and Southeast Asia!”

Check out the European tour dates in full below.

MARCH 2020

16, Fabrique, Milan, Italy, Fabrique

18, Forest National, Brussels

19, Stadthalle Offenbach, Offenbach

20, AFAS Live, Amsterdam,

22, Gasometer, Vienna,

23, Volkhaus, Zurich

26, L’Olympia, Paris

28, Columbiahalle, Berlin

29, Palladium, Cologne

30, Zenith, Munich

APRIL 2020

1, o2 Academy Brixton, London

2, O2 Apollo, Manchester

In a three-star review of ‘Head Above Water‘, NME wrote: ” Back in 2013, Avril Lavigne launched her last album with the nostalgic banger ‘Here’s To Never Growing Up’, which suggested she could be getting trapped by her ‘sk8er girl’ persona. When you sell 16m copies of your debut as a teenager, artistic development must be, well, complicated.

“But since 2013’s ‘Avril Lavigne’ campaign, she’s gone through divorce (her marriage to Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger ended in 2015) and a debilitating battle with Lyme Disease that left her bed-bound. So, perhaps inevitably, ‘Head Above Water’ offers a more sober and grown-up kind of pop-rock than she’s known for.”