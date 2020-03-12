Avril Lavigne is the latest artist to cancel upcoming tour dates due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Canadian-French singer-songwriter was due to begin the European leg of her ‘Head Above Water’ tour on Sunday (March 15) at Lorenzini District in Milan, Italy, with the run also set to include shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Taking to social media to share the news, Lavigne wrote: “A heartfelt message to my fans:

As you all are aware, governments across Europe have continued to impose restrictions banning large public gatherings because of the continued spread of the coronavirus. Now the United States of America has implemented its own travel ban. With these restrictions in place it means that I am no longer able to bring the Head Above Water Tour to Europe and the United Kingdom. And it sucks!”

She continued: “I have been looking forward to this tour for so long. For the opportunity to reconnect with my amazing, supportive fans. My main concern continues to be your health and safety and I want to come back and rock out with you at another time when everyone can enjoy the shows without worry. Sending you all so much love.”

Whether new dates will be announced is yet to be determined, but the poster shared on her Instagram post has all the dates crossed out which implies that they have been scrapped for now.

The affected tour dates are as follows:

March

15 – Milan, Italy

16 – Milan, Italy

18 – Brussels, Belgium

19 – Offenbach, Germany

20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 – Vienna, Austria

23 – Prague, CZ

26 – Paris, France

28 – Berlin, Germany

29 – Cologne, Germany

30 – Munich, Germany

April

1 – London, United Kingdom

2 – Manchester, United Kingdom

5 – London, United Kingdom

6 – London, United Kingdom

Last month, Lavigne announced that she would be postponing her the Asian leg of her Head Above Water world tour over coronavirus fears.

Earlier today, The Who became the latest major band to postpone their touring plans due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Elsewhere, artists such as Green Day, Pearl Jam, My Chemical Romance, Madonna and Foals have all been forced to either cancel or postpone planned shows in territories across the world in recent weeks.