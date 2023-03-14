Avril Lavigne confronts topless protester onstage at Juno Awards

Avril Lavigne confronted a topless protester onstage at Canada’s Juno Awards this week – see what unfolded below.

During the ceremony on Monday (March 13), Lavigne was introducing a performance when a topless protestor appeared behind her.

Facing away from Lavigne and the camera, the protestor’s back was emblazoned with a message. It read “save the green belt” in protest of a new housing development plan by government in Ontario, which would build houses on protected land.

As CBC News report, Lavigne said to the protestor: “Get the fuck off,” later referencing the incident again when accepting the award.

She said: “Now nobody try anything this time. I’ll fuck a bitch up.”

See what went down below.

The 2023 Juno Awards saw The Weeknd become the second most decorated artist in the awards’ history, winning Album Of The Year for ‘Dawn FM’, while Nickelback were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the event.

Elsewhere, Mod Sun recently publicly commented on his break-up with Avril Lavigne. The pair had got engaged in March 2022 after just over a year of dating, but it has since been reported that they have called their engagement off.

In a new post on Instagram, Mod Sun appears to have addressed the break-up alongside a series of recent live photos.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all,” he wrote. “I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔 Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

Late last year, Avril Lavigne released a new collaborative single with Yungblud called ‘I’m A Mess’.