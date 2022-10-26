Avril Lavigne drops out of When We Were Young Festival, Death Cab and Underoath join bill

Avril Lavigne will not be performing at this weekend’s When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, as previously advertised.

The 2022 festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, was announced earlier this year with My Chemical Romance and Paramore topping the bill.

The event got off to a difficult start over the weekend, after the first day (October 22) was cancelled due to weather warnings and resulting safety fears. But day two of the festival went ahead without a hitch as My Chemical Romance and Paramore both played as planned. Elsewhere, Lavigne was joined by All Time Low for a cover of Blink-182‘s ‘All The Small Things’ towards the end of her set.

The festival confirmed that Lavigne would not be performing this weekend, writing: “We had the best time on Sun with @AvrilLavigne. Due to unforeseen circumstances, she is unable to join us on Oct 29th of WWWY. We will miss you Avril!”

As well as sharing the updated set times for this Saturday’s event, the festival announced that Death Cab for Cutie and Underoath were being added to the line-up.

When We Were Young Festival continues this weekend, with Paramore, My Chemical Romance and more set to return on October 29.

The festival will then return to Las Vegas next October 21, with its 2023 bill headlined by Blink-182 and Green Day alongside 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, Rise Against and more.

In other news, Death Cab For Cutie returned to their Live From Home streams last month and shared an R.E.M. cover, as well as debuting a new song.

Ahead of the release of their 10th studio album, ‘Asphalt Meadows’, the band returned for a special edition of Live From Home where they covered R.E.M.’s ‘Near Wild Heaven’ and shared a version of unreleased ‘Asphalt Meadows’ track ‘Pepper’.

In a four-star review of the record, NME said: “‘Asphalt Meadows’ is as assured and stately as you’d expect and hope for from indie veterans now 10 albums and 25 years into their career, but this beaut is as consistent and satisfying as their early-mid ‘00s career peak. Here are a band still very much in love with what they do.”