Avril Lavigne has finished her new pop punk album

Avril Lavigne has confirmed that her next album is finished and will land this year.

The singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album, the title of which is currently unknown, will be her first since 2019’s ‘Head Above Water‘ and is promised to be a return to her pop punk roots.

Lavigne confirmed the news while responding to a fan on Instagram, who asked her when her seventh album would be ready. ​“It’s done! Music coming soon. For sure summer,” she replied.

The Canadian singer-songwriter has been teasing the record for months by sharing studio snaps with the likes of MOD SUN, with whom she recently collaborated on the single ‘Flames’, as well as Machine Gun Kelly.

Other images and video from the studio show that Lavigne has been working with producer John Feldmann.

In an interview with Wall Of Sound last December, Feldmann said that the record would hear Lavigne channel pop punk. ​“I’m working on making an album with Avril Lavigne right now who I just love. I love making this album, I love her and I’m having the best time.”

When asked if he would be ​“bringing back her pop-punk roots” on the LP, Feldmann responded, ​“Fuck yeah!”

As well as releasing her new album this summer, Lavigne is also set to tour the UK – provided that coronavirus restrictions have eased – after the the 2020 European leg of her ‘Head Above Water’ tour was postponed.

Lavigne’s last album came in 2019’s ‘Head Above Water’, which NME described as “a deeply honest album that sounds a lot like growing up gracefully”.