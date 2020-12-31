Avril Lavigne is recording new music with Machine Gun Kelly

Avril Lavigne has teased new music set to land in 2021, featuring Machine Gun Kelly.

The singer is set to tour the UK next year after the the 2020 European leg of her ‘Head Above Water’ tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it seems like she could be bringing new material with her on the tour.

Sharing photos from the studio, featuring Machine Gun Kelly playing guitar and singing alongside Lavigne and American rapper Mod Sun, Lavigne wrote: “So are we ready for new music in the new year or what? Lemme know.”

Back in October, Avril Lavigne hosted a special livestream benefit concert, #FightLyme, to raise awareness and funds in the fight against Lyme disease.

In 2015, the singer revealed she had been diagnosed with the Lyme disease, saying she had been “bedridden for five months”, her revelation quashing various rumours including that she had been in rehab.

“I was in bed for fucking two years,” she said. “It’s a bug – a spirochete – so you take these antibiotics, and they start killing it. But it’s a smart bug: It morphs into a cystic form, so you have to take other antibiotics at the same time. It went undiagnosed for so long that I was kind of fucked.”

Lavigne addressed her battle with the disease on her 2018 comeback single, ‘Head Above Water’.

“I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die,” the singer wrote in a statement accompanying the track. My mom laid with me in bed and held me. I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed ‘God, please help to keep my head above the water.'”