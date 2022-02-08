Avril Lavigne postpones her 2022 UK and European headline tour

Avril Lavigne has postponed her 2022 UK and European headline tour.

The Canadian singer-songwriter was due to hit the road later this month in support of her seventh studio album, ‘Love Sux’, which comes out on February 26 via Travis Barker‘s label DTA Records.

Following a string of European appearances, Lavigne was scheduled to return to the UK for gigs in Manchester (March 25) and London (27, 28, 29).

The tour was initially set to take place in March/April 2020, but was pushed back to 2021 due to COVID. New dates for 2022 were then announced last October.

Taking to social media yesterday (February 7), Lavigne shared the “unfortunate news” that she had made the “difficult decision” to postpone her UK and European tour until April/May 2023.

“Due to the ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic, there are a series of travel and venue restrictions from country to country that have made the tour not possible to happen,” the statement continued.

“It’s not an easy decision, but it’s one that will help ensure that we are able to play every single date of the tour, put on the best show possible at full capacity, and operate in a safe environment.”

Lavigne concluded: “It really breaks my heart to have to do this, but I know it will be worth the wait.”

You can see the full list of new shows in the post above. Avril Lavigne’s revised UK schedule is as follows (venues TBC):

MAY 2023

6 – Manchester

7 – London

9 – London

10 – London

The announcement comes after Angels & Airwaves and Franz Ferdinand both postponed their planned UK and European tours this week due to continuing COVID-related restrictions.

Lavigne recently spoke about the “huge honour” of working with Mark Hoppus on her forthcoming new album. The Blink-182 bassist contributed to a track on ‘Love Sux’ called ‘All I Wanted’.

The record will also feature collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly (on ‘Bois Lie’) and Blackbear (‘Love It When You Hate Me’).