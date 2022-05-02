Avril Lavigne puts Canadian shows on ice over positive COVID-19 case “within the tour”

Avril Lavigne has alerted fans that three of her upcoming gigs in Canada won’t go ahead as scheduled, after a member of her touring crew tested positive for COVID-19.

The affected dates include one at Place Bell in Laval – initially slated for tonight (May 2), but now set to go down on Saturday (May 7) – one at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, and one at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. Those last two gigs – which were booked in for tomorrow (May 3) and on Wednesday May 4, respectively – are yet to receive new dates, but in a statement posted on social media, Lavigne assured ticketholders that new details “will be announced shortly”.

At the time of writing, Lavigne’s show at the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City is still scheduled to ahead on Friday (May 6). In her post, the artist explained that she put the first three of this week’s shows on ice because of “a positive COVID case within the tour and subsequent exposures”. She did not confirm who in her touring party caught the virus, nor whether herself or any of her bandmates were among those exposed to it.

“I/we sincerely apologize and want you to know that this was not a decision we made lightly,” Lavigne continued. “We remain focused on everyone’s safety and can’t wait to see you all very soon.”

Lavigne is currently on tour in support of her Green Day-inspired seventh album, ‘Love Sux’, which landed back in February via DTA / Elektra. In a three-star review of it, NME’s Ali Shutler wrote that “like Willow Smith’s ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ and everything Cleveland’s Kennyhoopla has put his name to, ‘Love Sux’ is a progressive pop-punk album that eschews the old rules – but not at the expense of maximalist, joyful guitar anthems.”

Last week, Lavigne joined Olivia Rodrigo onstage to perform her debut single ‘Complicated’, which the latter has been performing on every night of her ‘Sour’ world tour. It was also revealed last week that ‘Love Sux’ is doing impressively well on cassette, being the year’s third-highest selling release on the format thus far.

Later in the year, Lavigne will release a 20th anniversary edition of her acclaimed debut album, 2002’s ‘Let Go’.