Avril Lavigne reacts to ‘Sk8er Boi’ reference by TXT’s Hueningkai

Avril Lavigne has responded to TXT‘s Hueningkai, after the K-pop idol referenced her 2002 hit ‘Sk8er Boi’.

Yesterday (February 17), the Korean-American singer tweeted an image of him holding a skateboard, alongside the caption “He was a [skater boy]”, in reference to the Canadian musician’s early-aughts smash hit ‘Sk8er Boi’.

Soon after, Lavigne caught wind of Hueningkai’s reference and subsequently responded to it earlier today (February 18). The Canadian singer quote-tweeted the K-pop idol’s post and added three “sign of the horns” emojis.

Fans of both Lavigne and TXT are now asking for the musicians to collaborate, following their online interaction. One such fan also said that if the singers ended up working together, it would “be the death of me”.

If they ended up doing a collab it will be the death of me 😭 https://t.co/lQpmGxDPw7 — Cali 💫 | HAPPY HOBI DAY (@mrsnjkim) February 18, 2022

COLLAB? COVER? WHAT IS IT I'M DY¡NG TO KNOW!!!😭😭😭 https://t.co/alWSd69Kxs — Aria✙𓏴✙⁵⭐|| Shall ₩e?💗👀 (@MyY0UthTXT) February 18, 2022

Lavigne and Hueningkai are the latest Western and K-pop artists to interact on Twitter. Earlier this month, Charli XCX reached out to K-pop idol and SEVENTEEN member Vernon about a possible collaboration.

Meanwhile, K-pop juggernauts BTS and British rock band Coldplay previously released the collab ‘My Universe’ in September 2021. The song was the second single from Coldplay’s studio album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ following their hit comeback song ‘Higher Power‘.

In other TXT news, member Yeonjun recently tested positive for COVID-19. His label Big Hit Music confirmed the news in a statement posted to the group’s Weverse page yesterday (February 17).

“Yeonjun completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations, and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat,” wrote Big Hit Music, as translated by Soompi.