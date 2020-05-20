See ya later, boi: Avril Lavigne reschedules UK tour for 2021

Avril Lavigne has announced details of her rescheduled 2021 UK tour after the coronavirus outbreak forced the singer to postpone the dates.

The Canadian singer was due to begin the European leg of her ‘Head Above Water’ tour in March, with the run also set to include shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and Manchester’s O2 Apollo.

She’s now confirmed details of the newly scheduled dates, which you can check out in full below. All original tickets remain valid.

Sun February 28 2021 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Mon March 1 2021 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Tue March 2 2021 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Thu March 4 2021 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

Announcing the cancellation of the original shows, Lavigne said: “A heartfelt message to my fans: As you all are aware, governments across Europe have continued to impose restrictions banning large public gatherings because of the continued spread of the coronavirus. Now the United States of America has implemented its own travel ban.

“With these restrictions in place it means that I am no longer able to bring the Head Above Water Tour to Europe and the United Kingdom. And it sucks!”

Lavigne’s last album came in 2019’s ‘Head Above Water’, which NME described as “a deeply honest album that sounds a lot like growing up gracefully.”