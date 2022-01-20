Avril Lavigne says it was a “huge honour” to work with Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus

Avril Lavigne has spoken about the “huge honour” of collaborating with Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus on her forthcoming new album.

As announced last week, Lavigne’s seventh studio record ‘Love Sux’ – released on February 25 – will contain a track called ‘All I Wanted’, which features Hoppus.

During a recent conversation on the bassist’s Apple Music Hits show, After School Radio, the Canadian singer-songwriter said: “I was really excited to work with you. I mean, to be honest, you’re one of my favourite artists.”

Lavigne continued: “[1997 Blink album] ‘Dude Ranch’ and ‘Enema Of The State’ [1999] … those were the records I was listening to in high school, and as a teenager and I feel like they were really impactful on me as I was coming into my own musical identity.

The ‘Sk8er Boi’ artist went on to say that the pair worked on ‘All I Wanted’ together remotely “over Zoom, which was different”.

“I mean, I was so excited and I was really impressed with how efficient you are in the studio,” she recalled. “You write, you record yourself, you can engineer, you sing, you’re playing.

“And so having you on the album is a huge honour for me. So I’m really excited about our collaboration.”

Set for release via Travis Barker‘s label DTA Records, ‘Love Sux’ will see Lavigne return to her pop-punk roots. The record also features contributions from Machine Gun Kelly (on ‘Bois Lie’) and Blackbear (‘Love It When You Hate Me’).

Elsewhere in her chat with Hoppus, the musician said it’s “a type of album I’ve wanted to make for a long time” as well as being her “most alternative record sonically”.

“My last album [2019’s ‘Head Above Water’] was very introspective and deep and this one is just rocking all the way through,” Lavigne explained. “And I’m really excited to take this out and play these songs live.”

Avril Lavigne will showcase ‘Love Sux’ during a trio of UK headline shows in March. The dates come as part of a wider European tour, which kicks off next month. You can see the full UK schedule below.

MARCH 2022

25 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

27 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

28 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

29 – London, O2 Academy Brixton