Avril Lavigne signs to Travis Barker’s record label and teases new single

Avril Lavigne has signed to Travis Barker‘s label DTA Records and teased an upcoming new single.

The Canadian singer-songwriter made the announcement yesterday (November 3) after performing on the Blink-182 drummer’s House of Horrors live-stream last week (October 28).

“Let’s fuck shit up! Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker’s record label DTA Records!” Lavigne wrote on Instagram. “Should I drop my first single next week?”

The ‘Sk8er Boi’ singer also shared a series of images in which she is seen signing the contract next to Barker. Elsewhere, the pair spray bottles of DTA-branded champagne and show off cakes in front of ‘DTA AVRIL’ balloons.

Travis Barker teamed up with Elektra to launch DTA Records in 2019. “I wanted a label partner that I trusted with true artist development,” he said. “As an artist, it’s important to me that an artist’s vision is protected at all costs.”

Lavigne recently joined forces with Barker on Williow’s pop-punk single ‘Grow’. Back in December 2020, she was pictured in the studio with the sticksman’s friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly.

“So are we ready for new music in the new year or what?” she asked fans at the time. “Lemme know.”

In February, Lavigne confirmed that her seventh album was “done”. It will follow on from 2019’s ‘Head Above Water’.

Avril Lavigne last week announced a UK and European tour for 2022, which includes a three-night billing at the O2 Academy Brixton in London as well as a show at Manchester’s O2 Apollo.

Avril Lavigne’s 2022 tour dates are as follows:

MARCH 2022

25 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

27 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

28 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

29 – London, O2 Academy Brixton