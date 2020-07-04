Axl Rose calls US Surgeon General a “piece of shit” and urges him to resign

Axl Rose has called US Surgeon General Jerome Adams a “coward” and a “piece of shit” after comments he made about Fourth of July celebrations.

Yesterday (July 3), Adams appeared on NBC’s Today to talk about the Independence Day celebrations that are due to take place in Mount Rushmore and Washington D.C. later today (July 4). Neither event will make masks mandatory.

Adams was asked if he would “advise someone to go to a large gathering, yes or no.” He responded: “It’s not a yes or no. Every single person has to make up their own mind. There are going to be people going to beaches, going to barbecues, going to different environments and they have to look at their individual risk.”

He continued: “As you mentioned, CDC says larger gatherings are a higher risk. You have to take that into account again with whether or not you’re at risk, whether you live with someone who is vulnerable. And then you have to take measures to stay safe. And the most important thing I would say to people is if you do go out to a gathering or in public, please wear a face covering.”

Responding to Adams’ comments, Axl Rose tweeted: “Jerome Adams is a: A coward b: A POS c: Both.”

The Guns N’ Roses frontman added: “Resign. U don’t deserve the job or title. America deserves better.”

It comes after Rose criticised local officials in California back in May for choosing not to enforce beach closures during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rose took issue with protesters who have taken to the streets of some of California’s cities to demonstrate against Governor Gavin Newsom’s order to close Orange County beaches to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Slash has given an update on Guns N’ Roses’ new music, confirming that the band have been working on material while on enforced downtime due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band were meant to be touring until September 2020 but were forced to cancel their dates because of the disease outbreak.