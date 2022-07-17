Axl Rose dedicates Guns N’ Roses tour to Taylor Hawkins, criticises Vladimir Putin

Axl Rose has shared a statement dedicating Guns N’ Roses‘ most recent tour to Taylor Hawkins and criticising Russian leader Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.

Guns N’ Roses played their last show of a European tour on Friday (July 15) and shortly afterwards, vocalist Axl Rose took to Twitter to dedicate the run of shows to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March.

“It’s just a simple gesture n’ it’s awkward dealing with the gravity of something like this but in an effort to pay our respects, we’d like to dedicate this tour to our friend Taylor Hawkins,” wrote Rose.

“Taylor was a really great guy and it was always great to see him! He was a great n’ always welcome part of touring these last few years! This is such a horrible thing and our hearts go out to his family, friends, band mates and everyone who loves him.”

In 2019, Hawkins revealed he was once approached by Rose to join Guns N’ Roses following the exit of the original members but turned him down, following advice from Queen drummer Roger Taylor.

“He said, ‘I see you and Dave (Grohl) onstage and there’s something you can’t buy there. There’s something between you guys that might not be there with Axl Rose.’ And he was right,’” Hawkins explained.

The Foos sticksman continued: “For all our trials and tribulations, Dave is like a brother. When we walk out on stage, every time we nod and look at each other and go, ‘Alright, here we go.’ We’re getting in the ring together.”

Elsewhere in the social media post, Axl Rose then went on “thank everyone for showing such love and support during the tour for the people of Ukraine and their noble and horrifying fight for freedom against an increasingly totalitarian regime.”

He then called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “callous, lying, murderous, little man with outdated ambitions and no regard for human life.”

Guns N’ Roses are set to kick off a run of Australian and New Zealand shows in November.