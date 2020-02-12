Axl Rose delivers a political message in his first tweet of the year

Guns N’Roses frontman Axl Rose has returned to Twitter to deliver a political message.

After being away from the social media platform for several months, Axl broke his silence with a Tweet seemingly mocking Donald Trump and his ‘Make America Great Again’ hats.

Axl tweeted a picture of a man in a blue hat which contained the slogan “Make The White House Great Again.” You can see the tweet below.

Back in 2018, Axl hit out at Trump saying that his campaign was using “loopholes” to play music at rallies and other events without the performers’ consent.

Pharrell Williams, Steven Tyler, and Prince’s estate have all threatened legal action against the US President previously, after discovering he had used their music during campaign events ahead of the mid-term elections.

The Guns N’ Roses frontman offered his view of the situation while confirming the band have also “formally requested” Trump stop playing their songs.

“Just so ya know… GNR like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events has formally requested r music not b used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events,” he tweeted at the time.

“Unfortunately the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent. Can u say ‘shitbags?!’”

Axl was also critical of Kanye West’s visit to The White House in 2018, describing it as “a joke” and “attention seeking nonsense.”

The ‘Ye’ star met with Trump inside the Oval Office with a televised sit-down between the rapper, the President and the former NFL player Jim Brown taking place prior to a working lunch which was set to focus on such topics as urban revitalisation, new workforce training programs and more.“What a joke. Not gonna solve anything in Chicago or anywhere else with any of that attention seeking nonsense”, Rose wrote on Twitter.