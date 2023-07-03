Watch Axl Rose take a tumble on stage at Guns N’ Roses’ BST Hyde Park show

Axl Rose took a tumble onstage during Guns N’ Roses’ headline slot at BST Hyde Park. Find footage of the moment below.

While Guns N’ Roses have become somewhat renowned for the number of mishaps they have while on tour — whether it be arriving late, technical issues or audience riots — a slightly more tame blunder took place at their most recent show, with the frontman falling to the ground just two songs in.

The moment took place during their headline slot at the 2023 edition of BST Hyde Park, as the band were performing a rendition of their 1991 track ‘Bad Obsession’, taken from their third album, ‘Use Your Illusion I’.

During the song, Rose took a misstep while walking backwards towards the drum riser and fell to the ground, he then quickly got back to his feet and carried on with the song uninjured. Find fan-captured footage of the moment below.

For Friday’s set (June 30), the ’80s rock icons delivered a 27-song setlist, which included their most famous tracks ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, ‘Paradise City’ and ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’, as well as a series of covers.

Commonplace throughout their recent live shows, the covers included U.K Subs’ ‘Down On The Farm’, Wings’ ‘Live And Let Die’ and The Stooges’ ‘T.V. Eye’ which featured bassist Duff McKagan on vocals.

Following their set, the band posted an update on their social media pages, however, made no mention of the fall. “London! You really F’N’ rocked with us in Hyde Park,” it read. “Thank you, Gunners!”

Check out footage of the show below, as well as the full setlist.

Guns N’ Roses’ BST Hyde Park setlist was:

1. ‘It’s So Easy’

2. ‘Bad Obsession’

3. ‘Chinese Democracy’

4. ‘Slither’ (Velvet Revolver cover)

5. ‘Mr. Brownstone’

6. ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

7. ‘Reckless Life’

8. ‘Double Talkin’ Jive’

9. ‘Pretty Tied Up’

10. ‘Hard Skool’

11. ‘Absurd’

12. ‘Estranged’

13. ‘Live and Let Die’ (Wings cover)

14. ‘Rocket Queen’

15. ‘Down on the Farm’ (UK Subs cover)

16. ‘You Could Be Mine’

17. ‘T.V. Eye’ (The Stooges cover with Duff McKagan on vocals)

18. ‘Anything Goes’

19. ‘Civil War’

20. ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’

21. ‘November Rain’

22. ‘Patience’

23. ‘Coma’

24. ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’ (Bob Dylan cover)

25. ‘Nightrain’

26. ‘Don’t Cry’

27. ‘Paradise City’

Openers for the BST Hyde Park show included The Darkness, Larkin Poe and The Pretenders.

Other headliners for the 2023 edition feature P!nk, Take That, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band and BLACKPINK. The final headline performance will come from Lana Del Rey, who will close this year’s instalment with a performance on July 9. Find any remaining tickets here.

In other Guns N’ Roses news, last month, the band performed at the Pyramid Stage as one of the Glastonbury headliners. Taking to the stage on Saturday (June 24), the band performed a solid performance despite recent backlash about their inclusion in the festival line-up.

In a three-star review, NME described the set as being “one of their strongest sets in recent years”, but receiving an underwhelming response as it was delivered to the “wrong crowd”.

“To any G’N’R fan, the Glasto set undoubtedly marks one of the strongest sets that the rock veterans have given in recent years,” it began. “Unfortunately, this is somewhat lost on the Glastonbury crowd, as Guns N’ Roses’ sultry, whiskey-chugging, in-your-face brand of rock felt misplaced when delivered at the hippie nucleus of the world.”

The next stop on the Guns N’ Roses world tour will take place tonight (July 3) at the Deutsch Bank Park in Frankfurt. From there, upcoming dates will continue throughout Europe, including slots in Paris, Rome, Budapest and Athens, before the band return to the US for gigs across North America. Find remaining tickets here.