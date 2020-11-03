Axl Rose urges Americans to “vote for a better world” ahead of U.S. election

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has urged Americans to “vote for a better world” as they head to the polls.

Posting on Twitter yesterday (November 2), the singer urged Americans to exercise their democratic duty as president Donald Trump faces off against Democratic contender Joe Biden.

“VOTE For Loved Ones For You And For US Together As One And If It Helps… Vote Knowing There Are Those Hoping, Praying N’ Counting On You Won’t And Would Do Virtually ANYTHING They Thought They Could Get Away With To Stop You VOTE,” wrote Rose.

He added: “VOTE For The Future Of Our Country Our Planet Your Planet This Planet The Only Planet We Have VOTE For Those Who Fought, Suffered And Died To Create And Protect Your Right To Vote.

“VOTE Whatever It Takes VOTE Take A Side Make A Stand VOTE With Courage In The Face Of Fear And Intimidation VOTE Through All The Noise Lies And Distractions VOTE For The Country For A Better World For DEMOCRACY.”

While Rose stopped short of throwing his support behind a candidate, he has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump in the past.

In February, he posted a photo of a man in a ‘Make The White House Great Again’ cap, and explained in July that his politically outspoken tweets came “from a sense of outrage, obligation n’ responsibility”.

Back in 2018, Axl Rose also confirmed that Guns N’ Roses were “opposed” to their material being used during rallies, and had “formally requested” it not be featured at any Trump-associated events.

“Unfortunately the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent. Can u say ‘shitbags?!’,” he added.

Trump is thought to be trailing Biden in the final set of national polls.