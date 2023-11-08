Azealia Banks apologises to Lizzo but calls Troye Sivan an “expired twink”

Azealia Banks has apologised to Lizzo for her comments about the singer’s body and persona but has also called Troye Sivan an “expired twink”.

On Sunday, November 5, Banks took to her official Instagram stories to share that she “was having a conversation last night” and “realized that I owe Lizzo a huge apology for popping so much shit.”

Back in 2019, the ‘212’ singer left harsh comments about the ‘Juice’ singer on an Instagram post that have since been deleted. Per Complex, the comments read: “Lmao the fact that the public and the media has been keeping this fat girl joke going for so long is honestly peak boredom.”

She continued by saying that Lizzo’s 2019 hit ‘Truth Hurts’ was “not good, nor is the dumpy fat girl spectacle live set she does. Saddest bit is that the girl is legit talented and truly only being allowed to shine so long as she allows herself to be this millennial mammy of sorts.”

“We have absolutely no right to be trying to skewer a young Black woman for anything,” Banks posted onto her Instagram stories on Sunday night after taking shots at rapper Busta Rhymes, insulting his age, weight, and looks, while saying that he “exhibits major signs of anabolic steroid abuse, adrenal gland failure, and constipation.”

Banks also insulted Troye Sivan after the ‘Rush’ singer praised her 2011 hit – and currently her only song to chart in the top 100 – saying that it is his “favourite pre-game banger” in an interview on Spotify’s TikTok account.

“You’re a late condescending expired twink anyway bitch. We’ve been past 212,” began her tirade on her Instagram story on November 8. She continued: “Give it up, puberty hit that ass and made u a doofy looking young man. I bet he’ll pull the grift [and] ‘come out’ as trans next.”

This is not the first time Banks has insulted Sivan. Back in 2018 while appearing as a guest on the Zach Sang show, the pop singer mentioned that he wanted to collaborate with her but had conflicting feelings about her.

“I mean, I was a huge Azealia Banks fan, but that all went south a little bit,” he said. “It’s just one of those annoying things where you just wanna support [her] so bad and it just doesn’t work out like that.”

Banks responded to his comments in a tweet that read: “LOL, who told him a collab with me was a possibility? What happens if I personally have no interest in collaborating with him? These white gays love to dog me yet can never keep my name out of their mouths.

She added: “For the record I am not interested nor have I ever been interested in a collaboration with Troye Sivan. The type of entitlement with which he’s chosen to mention me is a real turn off… don’t even know the kid.”

In other news, Sivan released ‘Something To Give Eachother‘, his first album in five years, last month. In a five-star review of the LP, NME shared: On the one hand, ‘Something To Give Each Other’ is the sound of a queer artist fully embracing his sexuality, something that can take a little longer when you belong to a marginalised group whose desires have often been discredited and demonised.”

It continued: “On another, it’s an album that fully appreciates that life’s highs and lows are hopelessly intertwined, which only makes them more beguiling. And above all, it’s a strikingly vital pop album charged with love, lust, sweat and regret. You won’t need a bosh of poppers to feel thoroughly intoxicated.”