Azealia Banks “personally would have jumped out of seat for a KT Tunstall” appearance on Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

Azealia Banks has claimed that she would have “jumped out of my seat” if there had been a KT Tunstall feature on Beyoncé’s new album ‘Cowboy Carter’.

The comment comes as part of Banks’ latest slate of criticisms of Queen Bey’s new musical direction, which she has previously described as “white women cosplay”, while also stating that she feels the singer is “setting herself up to be ridiculed”.

‘Cowboy Carter’ was released today (March 29) and serves as Beyoncé’s eighth studio album as well as the second in an expected trilogy that began with 2022’s ‘Renaissance’.

But in an Instagram Stories post, Banks shared her thoughts as she listened to the album, writing: “Def should have had Taylor Swift & Kacey Musgraves on there … it’s what the ppl wanted.”

i cannot get over azealia banks even knowing who kt tunstall is pic.twitter.com/QjZXEO3ebZ — 𝔧𝔬𝔰𝔥𝔲𝔞 ☀️ (@joshcharles_21) March 29, 2024

“I personally would have jumped out of my seat for a KT Tunstall appearance,” she continued. “A strong dr. Luke power ballad was missing … like “Low”.”

Banks also appeared to respond to the new version of ‘Jolene’ on the album, which many have speculated features Beyoncé making reference to Jay-Z cheating on her.

“Plus who is this imaginary adversary sis thinks still wants to hump on J in 2024?,” Banks wrote. “She’s gotta find new content. Nobody, and I mean NOBODY thinks he’s even remotely attractive …. LOL”

Banks did go on to find room to praise aspects of ‘Cowboy Carter’, including the “great work” by the “band/producers/engineers”, suggesting the record “might be her most sonically cool attempt at being arty”.

The rapper’s previous assertions about Beyoncé’s embrace of country music culture included her saying she was “ashamed” at how the singer “switch[ed] from baobab trees and black parade to this literal pick me stuff.” The comments refer to the Grammy Award-winning single from ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ soundtrack, which Beyoncé executive produced back in 2019.

Later, she went on to accuse Bey of “reinforcing the false rhetoric that country music is a post civil war white art form” and “subsequently reinforcing the idea that there is no racism, segregation, slavery, violence, theft, massacres, plagues, manifest destiny craziness that form the bedrock of epithets like ‘proud to be an American,’ or ‘god bless the usa.’”

It is not the first time that Banks has been involved in controversy lately. Earlier this month, she waded in on the alleged feud between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, arguing that it was “about Jay-Z“. In a 20-minute rant on Instagram, she said: “Jay-Z has this way of presenting himself in the culture as a Daddy Warbucks type of figure.”

“When you really dig down deep into it, Nicki be sweating Jay in a different type of way,” the Harlem native continued. “Low-key, she be on his dick. I’m really good at reading body language and I could see in the ‘Feeling Myself’ video [that] Beyoncé’s kinda like laughing at her.”

With ‘Cowboy Carter’ now released, fans have been reacting to the new cover of The Beatles’ ‘Blackbird’ and Beyoncé’s re-interpretation of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’.