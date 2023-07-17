B.I announces 2023 ‘Love Or Die’ Europe tour

South Korean singer B.I has announced a list of countries he is set to visit on his upcoming 2023 ‘Love Or Die’ Europe tour.

On July 17, the singer unveiled a poster for his upcoming 2023 ‘Love or Die’ Europe tour, marking his first official tour in the region. Set to take place later this year, B.I will be performing in 14 countries.

B.I’s tour will feature shows in the UK, France, Germany and more. According to his agency 131 Label, further details on dates, venues and ticketing prices will be announced at a later date.

The countries B.I will visit on his 2023 ‘Love or Die’ Europe tour are:

Netherlands

Luxembourg

France

Spain

Switzerland

Italy

Poland

Estonia

Finland

Sweden

Norway

Germany

United Kingdom

Belgium

2023 B.I 1ST EUROPE TOUR

[LOVE OR DIE] See you soon Europe! More information to be announced shortly. 관련 상세한 정보는 추가 안내 예정입니다. 감사합니다.#BI #비아이 #131LABEL pic.twitter.com/uhNXy4uiCB — 131online (@131online) July 16, 2023

News of B.I’s upcoming tour arrives about a month after the release of ‘To Die For’, the second half of his sophomore studio album ‘Cosmos’. In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote: “As he brings his exploration of love to completion, he’s more confident, intentional and purposeful than ever.”

In a recent interview with NME, the singer also spoke about the album’s theme surrounding love of youth, describing it as “short and splendid”. “Things are bound to be beautiful. For example, fireworks, sunsets are short, that’s why [they are] beautiful. That’s why that kind of stuff is worth it, and that’s why I think that youth is the highlight of life,” said B.I.

‘To Die For’ also marked B.I’s first release of 2023, and followed his November 2022 EP ‘Love or Loved Part.1’. Its release was preceded by his hit single ‘BTBT’ with Soulja Boy and featuring Korean American singer DeVita.