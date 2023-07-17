B.I announces 2023 ‘Love Or Die’ Europe tour

South Korean singer B.I has announced the cities and countries he is set to visit on his upcoming 2023 ‘Love Or Die’ Europe tour.

Today (July 17), B.I unveiled a poster for his upcoming 2023 ‘Love or Die’ Europe tour, which will mark his first official tour in the region. The tour will kick off this September in Utrecht, Netherlands, with more shows throughout the month in France, Spain, Italy and more.

B.I’s 2023 ‘Love or Die’ Europe tour will continue into October, where the singer will notably play three shows in Germany. It’s the only country where he’ll be holding more than one concert.

Other cities B.I will play in November include, Stockholm, London, Osolo and more. Tickets for the 2023 ‘Love or Die’ Europe tour will go on sale July 21 at 10am local time at 131tour.com.

The dates for B.I’s 2023 ‘Love or Die’ Europe tour are:

SEPTEMBER

19: Utrecht, Netherlands, TivoliVredenburg Ronda

21: Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Den Atelier

23: Paris, France, Le Bataclan

25: Barcelona, Spain, Razzmatazz

27: Zurich, Switzerland, Volkshaus

28: Milan, Italy, Alcatraz

30: Warsaw, Poland, Klub Stodola

OCTOBER

03: Tallinn, Estonia, Noblessner Foundry

05: Helsinki, Findland, Kulttuuritalo

07: Stockholm, Sweden, B.K

08: Oslo, Norway, Sentrum Scene

11: Hamburg, Germany, Docks

14: Cologne, Germany, Carlswerk Victoria

15: London, United Kingdom, Troxy

18: Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique

19: Munich, Germany, Tonhalle

2023 B.I 1ST EUROPE TOUR

[LOVE OR DIE] ✔️예매처https://t.co/47LHGveYKG ✔️티켓 오픈

2023.07.21 (Fri)

— 131online (@131online) July 17, 2023

News of B.I’s upcoming tour arrives about a month after the release of ‘To Die For’, the second half of his sophomore studio album ‘Cosmos’. In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote: “As he brings his exploration of love to completion, he’s more confident, intentional and purposeful than ever.”

In a recent interview with NME, the singer also spoke about the album’s theme surrounding love of youth, describing it as “short and splendid”. “Things are bound to be beautiful. For example, fireworks, sunsets are short, that’s why [they are] beautiful. That’s why that kind of stuff is worth it, and that’s why I think that youth is the highlight of life,” said B.I.

‘To Die For’ also marked B.I’s first release of 2023, and followed his November 2022 EP ‘Love or Loved Part.1’. Its release was preceded by his hit single ‘BTBT’ with Soulja Boy and featuring Korean American singer DeVita.