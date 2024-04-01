B.I announces 2024 ‘Hype Up’ tour

South Korean singer B.I has announced the Asia dates for the concerts on his upcoming 2024 ‘Hype Up’ tour.

Over the weekend on March 30, B.I revealed the first batch of dates for his upcoming 2024 ‘Hype Up’ tour, which will kick off this May with concerts across six Asian cities.

B.I will embark on his newly announced tour on May 24 with a show in Hong Kong. Thereafter, the singer will perform concerts in Bangkok, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta in June, followed by a Macau show in July.

Advertisement

According to the poster for the 2024 ‘Hype Up’ tour, more cities and dates will be announced soon. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for B.I’s 2024 ‘Hype Up’ tour are:

MAY

24: Hong Kong, China

JUNE

01: Bangkok, Thailand

07: Singapore, Singapore

09: Manila, Philippines

15: Jakarta, Indonesia

JULY

13: Macau, China

B.I 2024 HYPE UP TOUR ASIA SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT May 24th, 2024 HONG KONG

June 1st, 2024 BANGKOK

June 7th, 2024 SINGAPORE

June 9th, 2024 MANILA

June 15th, 2024 JAKARTA

July 13th, 2024 MACAU Stay tuned for more!#BI #비아이 #131LABEL pic.twitter.com/tlDQk46X4h — B.I Official (@BI_131official) March 30, 2024

In other touring news, K-pop boyband VANNER have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘The Flag: A to V’ tour, featuring concerts in South Korea, Japan and more.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, EXO singer D.O. is set to embark on his upcoming 2024 ‘Bloom’ fan concert tour of Asia this June. It’ll include shows in Taipei, Hong Kong, Jakarta and more.

Elsewhere, Korean-American musician BM of K-pop group KARD has announced his upcoming 2024 ‘After the After Party’ tour of the US, with six shows in May this year.

Plus, NewJeans have made a surprise announcement of a 2025 world tour, which will follow the release of two single albums in the coming months.