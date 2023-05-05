B.I’s new album ‘To Die For’ to feature Jessi and BIG Naughty

South Korean singer B.I has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming studio album ‘To Die For’, featuring collaborations with BIG Naughty, Jessi and more.

On May 5, the ex-iKON member took to Twitter to share the tracklist for ‘To Die For’, which arrives June 1 at 6pm KST. The record will be led by two title tracks: ‘Dare To Love’ featuring rapper BIG Naughty, and ‘Die for love’ with Korean-American singer-rapper Jessi.

The album also includes several other features, including one with rappers Kid Milli and Lil Cherry on ‘Wave’ and ‘Beautiful Life’ with South Korean punk band Crying Nut. Other tracks are ‘To Die’, ‘The island of misfit toys’, ‘Cloud Thought’, ‘Truth’ and ‘Michelangelo’.

B.I 2ND FULL ALBUM <TO DIE FOR>

TRACKLIST POSTER

⠀

Double Title

✔️겁도없이 (Dare to Love) (feat. BIG Naughty)

✔️Die for love (feat. Jessi)

⠀

Album Release

2023. 06. 01 6PM (KST) / 2AM (PDT)

⠀#BI #비아이 #131Label pic.twitter.com/hlMAgvPlvz — B.I Official (@BI_131official) May 4, 2023

‘To Die For’ is the follow-up to B.I’s November 2022 EP ‘Love or Loved Part.1’, which includes his hit single ‘BTBT’ from earlier that year. That song was later named one of NME’s 25 best K-pop songs of the year.

‘To Die For’ will also be his second studio album, following 2021’s ‘Waterfall’. The singer made this solo debut in March 2021 with the single ‘Midnight Blue’.

B.I recently wrapped up the Asian leg of his ‘The Hidden Stage’ tour, which saw the singer performing in cities like Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore and more.

Prior to his solo career, B.I had been a member of YG Entertainment boy group iKON. However, in 2019 the idol left both the boyband and K-pop agency.