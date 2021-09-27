B.I announces livestream concert with Epik High, Pink Sweat$ and more

South Korean singer-songwriter B.I has announced a star-studded line-up of special guests for his upcoming online concert set for October.

Happening later this week on Saturday (October 2), the former iKON member will be performing his debut solo album ‘Waterfall’ for the first time during his upcoming concert ‘131 Live Presents: B.I First Online Concert’. The singer has since unveiled a line-up of special guest performers, including a handful of frequent collaborators.

‘131 Live Presents: B.I First Online Concert’ will feature performances by American musician Pink Sweat$, Indonesian singer Afgan and South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High. Tablo, a member of Epik High, previously teamed up with B.I on ‘Stay’ from ‘Waterfall’.

In addition, the livestream concert will also feature a special guest appearance from Californian musician Destiny Rogers, who had worked with B.I on his May single ‘Got It Like That’, which also featured Tyla Yaweh.

‘131 Live Presents: B.I First Online Concert’ will be held at 11pm EST on October 2/12pm KST on October 3. Tickets for the concert are on available now through Live X Live, starting from US$19.99.

Earlier this month, B.I. spoke about his friendship with Epik High’s Tablo and how they met. He reminisced about the moment the two rappers had first met, noting that he “was so happy because I’ve always been a fan”.

B.I then expanded on his current dynamic with Tablo, expressing his gratitude for the veteran rapper’s friendship. “He takes such good care of me,” he said. The singer also shared that Tablo had texted him the day of the interview, asking: “‘How are you doing? Are you having fun?’”

Earlier this year, B.I released his debut solo full-length album ‘Waterfall’, which featured an appearance from Tablo on the track ‘Stay’. The record, which received four stars in a review from NME‘s Ruby C, also included ‘Daydream’ with fellow ex-YG Entertainment artists Lee Hi.