B.I to be managed by Billie Eilish’s agent under new deal

B.I is set to be managed by Billie Eilish‘s agent following a new deal with Wasserman

Earlier today (February 17), the South Korean musican’s label IOK Company announced that B.I has officially signed with United States-based talent management company Wasserman, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

Wasserman is home to several noteworthy musicians in the music industry, including Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Ed Sheeran, Skrillex, Billie Eilish and more. Notably, Eilish’s agent, Tom Windish, will also be managing B.I as part of his promotions in South and North America, as well as Australia.

According to B.I’s new profile on the Wasserman website, the K-pop idol is said to be preparing for several new projects for international promotions. These are said to include “big US features on singles, [a] global EP and tours” this year, however, no specific details have yet been disclosed about these upcoming endeavours.

B.I’s last music release was his six-track ‘Cosmos’ “half album” that arrived in November 2021, featuring the lead single of the same name. It was also his first project since releasing his debut solo album ‘Waterfall’ in June, which included collaborations with K-pop vocalist Lee Hi (on ‘Daydream’) and rapper Tablo of Epik High (on ‘Stay’).

In other news, BTS are set to hold the South Korean leg of their ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ tour next month, marking their first in-person gigs in Korea in two years, since the pandemic’s beginning. The septet will be performing for a total of three days on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium.