B.I teases new “global album project” for 2022

B.I has announced his plans to release a “global album project” for this year.

Today (April 21), a cryptic announcement video was uploaded to the singer-rapper’s YouTube channel, completely animated with a cyberpunk aesthetic that seems to signal the visual concept for the new project.

At the end of the teaser, it is revealed that there are plans for a pre-release single and two EPs to be put out this year under the project, dubbed ‘Love Or Loved (LOL)’. More details are expected to arrive in the coming months.

Advertisement

It was first revealed in February this year that B.I has plans for singles, a global EP and tours this year, after the K-pop idol had signed a new deal with United Stated-based talent management agency Wasserman. He is also now managed by Billie Eilish‘s agent, Tom Windish, for promotions in North and South America, as well as Australia.

B.I’s last music release was his six-track ‘Cosmos’ “half album” that arrived in November 2021, featuring a lead single of the same name. It was also his first project since releasing his debut solo album ‘Waterfall’ in June, which included collaborations with K-pop vocalist Lee Hi (on ‘Daydream’) and rapper Tablo of Epik High (on ‘Stay’).

In other news, TXT and Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid have dropped several cryptic hints about a potential collaboration on the group’s upcoming mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ in a series of social media posts on Weverse and Twitter.

However, neither party has confirmed the rumours as of writing. The record’s tracklist will be revealed on May 1, before the album itself is released in full on May 9.