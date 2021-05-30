B.J. Thomas has died at the age of 78 following complications from lung cancer.

The singer’s official Twitter page confirmed the news late last night (May 29). It tweeted: “It is with profound sadness we confirm the passing of BJ Thomas.”

Thomas had confirmed in March that he had been given a stage four lung cancer diagnosis, and was receiving treatment at a Texas health care facility.

It is with profound sadness we confirm the passing of BJ Thomas. pic.twitter.com/l2zrmtfmKw — BJ Thomas (@TheBJThomas) May 29, 2021

The five-time Grammy winner started in the 1960s with his band Thomas And The Triumphs, later finding international success with ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’ in 1969. The song was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David for the film Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, starring Robert Redford and Paul Newman.

‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’ went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song. It spent four weeks at the top of the Hot 100 in early 1970, and was nominated for a Grammy the same year.

Besides ‘Raindrops’, Thomas had a slew of other hits, starting with his cover of Hank Williams’ ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’ in 1966.

Other songs that enjoyed success include ‘Hooked On A Feeling’ in 1968, ‘I Just Can’t Help Believing’ in 1970, ‘Rock And Roll Lullaby’ in 1972 and ‘(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song’ in 1975.

Between 1977 and 1981, Thomas won a Grammy Award each consecutive year, including for his album ‘Home Where I Belong’ and recordings of hymns like ‘Amazing Grace’.

Thomas carried on releasing new music up until 2013, bowing out with an album of acoustic arrangements, ‘The Living Room Sessions’.